Rahul Gandhi nominated to lead India's opposition

2024-06-08 | 05:39
Rahul Gandhi nominated to lead India's opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main rival Rahul Gandhi was nominated on Saturday to lead India's opposition in the next parliament, the general secretary of Gandhi's Congress party said.

"All participants unanimously passed the resolution that Rahul Gandhi should take the position of leader of opposition in the parliament," K.C. Venugopal told a news conference after a meeting of the party's executive.

AFP

