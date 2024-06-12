News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy
World News
2024-06-12 | 00:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy
The official guest list for the G7 summit, to be held this week in Italy, includes the names of many leaders, particularly Pope Francis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several Arab leaders.
The summit will mainly discuss the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, with guests attending side meetings rather than participating in the official discussions.
Amid escalating global tensions, the leaders of the G7 countries will gather at the luxurious coastal resort Borgo Egnazia in Apulia, southern Italy.
The G7 leaders are US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the summit host, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Meloni invited other leaders to participate in informal discussions at the summit, with their names published on Tuesday's guest list.
The guest list includes several African leaders, particularly Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.
Africa, climate change, and development will be the topics of the G7's opening session on Thursday.
The opening session will be followed by a session on the situation in the Middle East, then discussions on Ukraine, the main topic of the summit, in which Zelensky will participate, followed by an official dinner.
The guest list published on Tuesday also includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G20.
UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordanian King Abdullah II are also expected to attend, according to the official list.
Italian diplomatic sources indicated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the summit as a guest, though his name did not appear on the list.
The summit's agenda for Friday includes discussions on migration, the Indo-Pacific region, economic security, and artificial intelligence.
The Pope will attend the meeting dedicated to artificial intelligence.
The summit is scheduled to conclude Friday at 7:00 PM (5:00 PM GMT), with Meloni holding a final press conference on Saturday afternoon.
AFP
World News
Pope Francis
Ukraine
President
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
India
Narendra Modi
G7
Summit
Next
UN adds Israel, Hamas, and Sudan rivals to list for killing children
Russian Rights Commissioner urges rapid release of Russians held by Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-07
Saudi Arabia's Crown prince joins long guest list for G7 summit
Middle East News
2024-06-07
Saudi Arabia's Crown prince joins long guest list for G7 summit
0
World News
2024-06-05
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
World News
2024-06-05
Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-05
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy
World News
2024-06-05
Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy
0
World News
2024-06-04
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
World News
2024-06-04
Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:12
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
World News
04:12
China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans
0
World News
04:10
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
World News
04:10
IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030
0
World News
03:51
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
World News
03:51
Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas
0
World News
03:29
UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity
World News
03:29
UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-04-01
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
Middle East News
2024-04-01
IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus
0
World News
2024-05-17
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
World News
2024-05-17
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
0
World News
2024-03-25
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
World News
2024-03-25
Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials
0
World News
2024-06-06
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
World News
2024-06-06
UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
Lebanon News
16:37
Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)
2
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:03
Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks
3
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
4
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
02:30
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
5
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
Lebanon News
05:15
Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29
Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More