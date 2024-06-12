Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy

World News
2024-06-12 | 00:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Pope Francis, Modi, and Zelenskyy to join G7 summit in Italy

The official guest list for the G7 summit, to be held this week in Italy, includes the names of many leaders, particularly Pope Francis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several Arab leaders.

The summit will mainly discuss the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, with guests attending side meetings rather than participating in the official discussions.

Amid escalating global tensions, the leaders of the G7 countries will gather at the luxurious coastal resort Borgo Egnazia in Apulia, southern Italy. 

The G7 leaders are US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and the summit host, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Meloni invited other leaders to participate in informal discussions at the summit, with their names published on Tuesday's guest list.

The guest list includes several African leaders, particularly Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Tunisian President Kais Saied, Kenyan President William Ruto, and Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Africa, climate change, and development will be the topics of the G7's opening session on Thursday.

The opening session will be followed by a session on the situation in the Middle East, then discussions on Ukraine, the main topic of the summit, in which Zelensky will participate, followed by an official dinner.

The guest list published on Tuesday also includes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Argentine President Javier Milei, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the G20.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordanian King Abdullah II are also expected to attend, according to the official list.

Italian diplomatic sources indicated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will attend the summit as a guest, though his name did not appear on the list.

The summit's agenda for Friday includes discussions on migration, the Indo-Pacific region, economic security, and artificial intelligence.

The Pope will attend the meeting dedicated to artificial intelligence.

The summit is scheduled to conclude Friday at 7:00 PM (5:00 PM GMT), with Meloni holding a final press conference on Saturday afternoon.
 
AFP

World News

Pope Francis

Ukraine

President

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

India

Narendra Modi

G7

Summit

LBCI Next
UN adds Israel, Hamas, and Sudan rivals to list for killing children
Russian Rights Commissioner urges rapid release of Russians held by Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-07

Saudi Arabia's Crown prince joins long guest list for G7 summit

LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Macron to participate in Switzerland summit on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Biden to meet Zelenskyy in France and G7 Summit in Italy

LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:12

China slams 'nasty behavior' of Hong Kong activists after passport bans

LBCI
World News
04:10

IEA sees 'major' oil supply surplus emerging by 2030

LBCI
World News
03:51

Germany's Uniper says awarded 13 billion euros for lost Russian gas

LBCI
World News
03:29

UN inquiry says 'immense' scale of Gaza killings amount to crime against humanity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-01

IRGC confirms death of two high-ranking commanders, five others in Israeli attack in Damascus

LBCI
World News
2024-05-17

Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week

LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Ten wounded as Russian missile debris strikes Kyiv, say officials

LBCI
World News
2024-06-06

UN condemns public flogging punishments carried out by Taliban in Afghanistan

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:37

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:03

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

Israeli strike leaves two injured, vehicle burning in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Martine Najem Kteily to LBCI: Choosing third presidential candidate is the most feasible option

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

License problems: Lebanese government proposes fast-track solution for solar power project

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:29

Hamas confirms submission of official response to hostage and ceasefire proposal: Official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More