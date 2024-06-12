Washington intends to send new Patriot missiles to Ukraine

2024-06-12 | 05:14
Washington intends to send new Patriot missiles to Ukraine
2min
Washington intends to send new Patriot missiles to Ukraine

The United States plans to send a new Patriot air defense system to Ukraine in the coming days, according to American media reports citing senior civilian and military officials whose names were not disclosed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call on Tuesday, at the start of an intense diplomatic week with his Western allies, for more air defenses for his country.

He demanded additional Patriot systems, including two to defend the Kharkiv region (northeastern Ukraine), where Russia recently launched a new attack.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin dedicated to the reconstruction of Ukraine, he said, "Russia's major strategic advantage over Ukraine is its air superiority. The terror of missiles and bombs is what helps Russian forces advance on the ground."

He added, "Air defense is the solution."

The New York Times reported that the new Patriot system designated for Ukraine is currently stationed in Poland, where it is protecting an American unit that is scheduled to return to the United States.

The Pentagon did not respond to questions from Agence France-Presse on this matter.

This is at least the second Patriot system Washington has sent to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking at the same press conference with Zelenskyy on Tuesday, urged Kyiv's allies to use their arsenals "to bolster Ukraine's air defenses with everything possible."

So far, Germany has supplied Ukraine with three Patriot systems.

AFP

