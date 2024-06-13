UN refugee agency says record 117 million people forcibly displaced in 2023

World News
2024-06-13 | 03:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN refugee agency says record 117 million people forcibly displaced in 2023
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN refugee agency says record 117 million people forcibly displaced in 2023

The United Nations refugee agency on Thursday said the number of people forcibly displaced stood at a record 117.3 million as of the end of last year, warning that this figure could rise further without major global political changes.

"These are refugees, asylum seekers, internally displaced people, people being forced away by conflict, by persecution, by different and increasingly complex forms of violence," said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"Conflict remains a very, very deep driver of displacement."

In its report on global trends in forced displacement, UNHCR said that there had been a yearly increase in the number of people forcibly displaced over the last 12 years.

UNHCR estimates that forced displacement has continued to increase in the first four months of 2024, and that the number of those displaced is likely to have exceeded 120 million by the end of April.

"Unless there is a shift in international geopolitics, unfortunately, I actually see that figure continuing to go up," Grandi said, referring to the risk of new conflicts.



Reuters

World News

UNHCR

Displaced

Conflict

War

Refugees

LBCI Next
G7 leaders to 'hopefully' seal deal on Ukraine funds Thursday: White House says
Russia conducted electronic missile launches during tactical nuclear drills
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-07

Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

Samir El Daher to LBCI: Lebanon hosts largest number of displaced persons and refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-30

Internal Israeli Conflicts and Public Sentiment Amid Gaza War

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hachem to LBCI: The issue of the presidency is not linked to the Gaza war or the South Lebanon conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal

LBCI
World News
05:45

Swiss government's hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit

LBCI
World News
05:26

Ukrainian foreign minister welcomes US sanctions on Russia

LBCI
World News
03:49

National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-25

More than 10,000 people reach UK in small boats since January

LBCI
Sports News
15:19

Inter Miami will be my last club, Messi states

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Israeli army confirms killing of senior Hezbollah leader in raid on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:11

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Qatari PM: There is a clear and firm call to end war in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More