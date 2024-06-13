Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership

2024-06-13 | 15:49
Zelenskyy says US security deal &#39;bridge&#39; to NATO membership
0min
Zelenskyy says US security deal 'bridge' to NATO membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that a new 10-year security deal agreed with the United States was a "bridge" to NATO membership for his country.

The agreement "states that America supports Ukraine's future membership in NATO and recognizes that our security agreement is a bridge to Ukraine's membership in NATO," Zelenskyy said at a G7 press conference with US President Joe Biden.

AFP

