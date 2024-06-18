Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings

Four Philippine police officers were found guilty Tuesday of killing a father and son, court officials said, in a rare case of members of law enforcement being prosecuted for taking part in former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war that claimed thousands of lives.



The four Manila officers were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for the shooting deaths of the two victims at a Manila slum during an anti-drug police operation in 2016, Manila regional trial court judge Rowena Alejandria said in her written verdict released in court Tuesday.



AFP