Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings

World News
2024-06-18 | 02:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings

Four Philippine police officers were found guilty Tuesday of killing a father and son, court officials said, in a rare case of members of law enforcement being prosecuted for taking part in former president Rodrigo Duterte's drug war that claimed thousands of lives.

The four Manila officers were sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for the shooting deaths of the two victims at a Manila slum during an anti-drug police operation in 2016, Manila regional trial court judge Rowena Alejandria said in her written verdict released in court Tuesday.

AFP

World News

Philippine

Police

Officer

Court

Rodrigo Duterte

Drug

War

LBCI Next
Putin congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election
Malaysia prepares to join BRICS economic group
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-31

Police officer among three killed in Minneapolis shooting

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

Man shoots two officers in Paris police station

LBCI
World News
2024-04-29

Iran condemns police intervention in US universities amid protests against Gaza war

LBCI
World News
04:07

China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:44

UN: Civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% globally in 2023

LBCI
World News
04:07

China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
03:14

Putin congratulates South Africa's Ramaphosa on re-election

LBCI
World News
01:46

Malaysia prepares to join BRICS economic group

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-09

Unrest in Lebanon: Reactions to Pascal Sleiman's murder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26

Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

Blinken: 100% of Gaza's population suffers from 'high levels of acute food insecurity'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More