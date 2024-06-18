Ukraine investigates suspected beheading of soldier by Russia

World News
2024-06-18 | 12:32
High views
Ukraine investigates suspected beheading of soldier by Russia
2min
Ukraine investigates suspected beheading of soldier by Russia

Ukraine is investigating the suspected beheading of one of its servicemen by Russian forces in an occupied part of the eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian general prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

Russia, which has repeatedly denied its forces carry out war crimes during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022, has made no comment on the allegation.

"The fact of decapitation of a Ukrainian defender was recorded in the Donetsk region," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin wrote on the X social media platform.

In a statement, the general prosecutor's office said the severed head of a Ukrainian soldier had been identified on a damaged armored vehicle during aerial reconnaissance of the area.

It said the Ukrainian military had received information on Monday that members of a unit of Russian forces in Donetsk region's Volnovaha district had ordered their subordinates not to capture Ukrainian servicemen and to behead them.

Kostin posted an image on X of a damaged military vehicle that had an object on its bonnet that had been pixelated. Reuters could not independently verify the image.


Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Investigation

Suspect

Beheading

Soldier

Russia

