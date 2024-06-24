Russia says 'completed' operation against gunmen in one of Dagestan cities attacked

World News
2024-06-24 | 00:36
High views
Russia says 'completed' operation against gunmen in one of Dagestan cities attacked
Russia says 'completed' operation against gunmen in one of Dagestan cities attacked

Russia's counter-terrorism agency said Sunday that the "active phase" of its operation against gunmen who have carried out deadly attacks in Dagestan had ended in one of the two cities targeted.

"In Derbent, the active phase of the counter-terrorist operation is completed," the National Anti-terrorism Committee said in a statement to Russian news agencies, while the standoff continued in the region's main city of Makhachkala.

World News

Russia

Operations

Gunmen

Attacks

Terrorism

