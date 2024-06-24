Zelenskyy: Ukraine struck more than 30 Russian oil production and storage facilities

World News
2024-06-24 | 10:38
High views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine struck more than 30 Russian oil production and storage facilities
Zelenskyy: Ukraine struck more than 30 Russian oil production and storage facilities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that his country had struck more than 30 Russian oil facilities, including refineries, stations, and depots.

He did not provide additional details or specify the period during which these attacks took place.

Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian oil facilities this year in an effort to disrupt oil supplies to the Russian military and reduce the revenues Moscow uses to fund its war against Ukraine.

Reuters

