News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zelenskyy: Ukraine struck more than 30 Russian oil production and storage facilities
World News
2024-06-24 | 10:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zelenskyy: Ukraine struck more than 30 Russian oil production and storage facilities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that his country had struck more than 30 Russian oil facilities, including refineries, stations, and depots.
He did not provide additional details or specify the period during which these attacks took place.
Ukraine has intensified its attacks on Russian oil facilities this year in an effort to disrupt oil supplies to the Russian military and reduce the revenues Moscow uses to fund its war against Ukraine.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
Oil
Facilities
Refineries
Depots
War
Next
Russia says 'completed' operation against gunmen in one of Dagestan cities attacked
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-27
Ukraine confirms it struck two Russian oil refineries in drone attack
World News
2024-04-27
Ukraine confirms it struck two Russian oil refineries in drone attack
0
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
World News
2024-06-04
Ukraine warns of more power outages due to Russian sttacks
0
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-03
Russia warns US against 'fatal consequences' in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
World News
2024-06-01
Russia launched 53 missiles and 47 drones toward Ukraine overnight
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:02
Dagestan attacks toll rises to 20, 46 injured: Official states
World News
09:02
Dagestan attacks toll rises to 20, 46 injured: Official states
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Thailand to send farm workers to Israel for first time since Hamas attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:19
Thailand to send farm workers to Israel for first time since Hamas attacks
0
World News
05:44
Russia summons US ambassador over Ukrainian strike on Crimea
World News
05:44
Russia summons US ambassador over Ukrainian strike on Crimea
0
World News
05:35
Kremlin dismisses violence wave after Dagestan attacks
World News
05:35
Kremlin dismisses violence wave after Dagestan attacks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Pentagon: No one wants to see regional war in Middle East
0
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
0
World News
2024-04-20
Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal
World News
2024-04-20
Central banks of Brazil, Turkey sign cooperation deal
0
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Telegraph report alleges Hezbollah storing weapons: What is happening in Beirut's Rafic Hariri airport?
2
Lebanon News
00:29
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
Lebanon News
00:29
US General: Israeli attack in Lebanon could increase risk of wider conflict
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
4
Lebanon News
04:48
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties
Lebanon News
04:48
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties
5
Middle East News
03:07
Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict
Middle East News
03:07
Borrell: We are on the verge of widening Middle East conflict
6
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:05
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
8
Lebanon News
08:22
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:22
Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More