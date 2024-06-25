Moscow expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in 'very near future'

World News
2024-06-25 | 05:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Moscow expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in &#39;very near future&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Moscow expects to sign new cooperation pact with Iran in 'very near future'

Moscow expects to sign a new agreement on comprehensive cooperation with Iran "in the very near future," Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told Russia's RIA state news agency in an interview published on Tuesday.

"We expect that this agreement will be signed in the very near future, since work on the text is already close to completion. All the necessary wording has been found," RIA cited Rudenko as saying.

Earlier in June, Russia's foreign ministry said that work on the agreement was temporarily suspended, while Iran said there was no break in preparing the new pact.

Russia and Iran signed a 20-year strategic agreement in 2001 that was automatically extended in 2020 for five years, according to Russia's TASS state news agency reports. Both sides also agreed in 2020 to work on a new pact that would replace the old document.

The 2001 pact called, among others, for cooperation in security, energy projects, including the peaceful use of nuclear energy and the construction of nuclear power plants, industry and technology, according to its text published on the Kremlin's website. 
Very few details have emerged on what the new agreement would include.



Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Moscow

Russia

Cooperation

Pact

Iran

LBCI Next
Prague says first shipment of ammunition from Czech-led drive has reached Ukraine
Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

Kremlin: Russia and Iran continuing work on cooperation pact

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-11

Iranian ambassador to Russia: Tehran has not suspended cooperation agreement with Moscow

LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

Russia's new cooperation pact with Iran suspended

LBCI
World News
2024-04-26

Shoigu to Iranian counterpart: Moscow ready to strengthen military cooperation with Tehran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:40

Kenya police kill protester near parliament: Rights group says

LBCI
World News
08:34

Russia blocks 81 EU media outlets in 'retaliatory' move

LBCI
World News
06:04

Prague says first shipment of ammunition from Czech-led drive has reached Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:14

Kenya police fire rubber bullets at youth protesters in Nairobi

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More