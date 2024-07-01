Russia: Ukraine launched scores of drones at three regions

Russia's air defense systems destroyed 36 drones that Ukraine launched at three regions bordering Ukraine, Russia's defense ministry said on Monday.



Eighteen drones were downed over the Bryansk region in Russia's west, nine were destroyed in the Kursk region south of Bryansk and nine over the Belgorod region further south, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.



Governors of the Bryansk and Kursk region said on Telegram that there were no injuries or extensive damage as a result of the attacks. Russian officials often do not disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by Ukrainian attacks.



Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.



