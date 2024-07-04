News
Pro-Palestine protesters scale roof of Australian Parliament
World News
2024-07-04 | 00:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pro-Palestine protesters scale roof of Australian Parliament
Pro Palestine protesters climbed the roof of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday and unfurled banners, one saying Palestine will be free, and accused Israel of war crimes, in a serious security breach condemned by lawmakers.
Four people dressed in dark clothes stood on the roof of the building for around an hour, unfurling black banners including one reading "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free", a common refrain of Pro Palestine protesters.
One of the protesters gave a speech using a megaphone accusing the Israeli government of war crimes, an accusation it rejects.
"We will not forget, we will not forgive and we will continue to resist," the protester said.
A handful of police and security advised people not to walk directly under the protest at the main entrance to the building, while more were seen on the roof attempting to remove the protesters, a Reuters witness said.
The protesters packed up their banners before being led away by waiting police at around 11:30am local time (0130 GMT).
"This is a serious breach of the Parliament's security," opposition Home Affairs spokesperson James Paterson said in a post on social media platform X.
"The building was modified at great expense to prevent incursions like this. An investigation is required."
Since the war began Australia has been the site of several pro Palestine protests, including weekly demonstrations in major cities and a months-long occupation of university campuses.
The ruling Labor Party indefinitely suspended a senator, Fatima Payman, on Monday after she crossed the floor of the Senate to vote in favour of a motion backing Palestinian statehood.
Australia does not currently recognise Palestinian statehood, though Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in May it could do so before a formal peace process between Israel and Palestinian authorities is complete.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Protesters
Australia
Parliament
Gaza
Israel
Next
Russian attack in southern Ukraine kills two, regional governor affirms
Venezuela, US agree to 'improve relations,' says Caracas
Previous
