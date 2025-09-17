EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza

The EU on Wednesday proposed curbing trade ties with Israel and sanctioning ministers in its strongest action over the war in Gaza, but the measures will struggle to be adopted due to reluctance from key member states.



"I want to be very clear, the aim is not to punish Israel. The aim is to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said.



"The war needs to end. The suffering must stop, and all hostages must be released."



AFP