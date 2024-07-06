Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine

2024-07-06
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine

Russia said Saturday its forces had captured a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as Moscow continues to advance slowly across the battlefield.

The defense ministry said its troops "liberated the village of Sokil," around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Donetsk city, the capital of the region by the same name that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022.

AFP
 

LBCI Previous

