News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine
World News
2024-07-06 | 06:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine
Russia said Saturday its forces had captured a village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, as Moscow continues to advance slowly across the battlefield.
The defense ministry said its troops "liberated the village of Sokil," around 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Donetsk city, the capital of the region by the same name that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Donetsk
Moscow
China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea: Philippine coast guard
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-07
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-06-07
Russia declares control over village in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
World News
2024-06-07
Moscow accuses Ukraine of using US missiles to bomb civilian targets in Russia
0
World News
12:22
Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east
World News
12:22
Russian attacks kill three, injure 20 in Ukraine's east
0
World News
2024-07-05
Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks
World News
2024-07-05
Putin and Orban meet in Moscow for Ukraine talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:36
China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea: Philippine coast guard
World News
06:36
China anchors 'monster ship' in South China Sea: Philippine coast guard
0
World News
06:09
China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media
World News
06:09
China's Xi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win: state media
0
World News
05:53
India PM Modi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win
World News
05:53
India PM Modi congratulates Iran's Pezeshkian on election win
0
World News
04:12
Putin congratulates Iran's new president, hopes for closer ties
World News
04:12
Putin congratulates Iran's new president, hopes for closer ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
Lebanon News
2024-04-14
Lebanon lifts airspace closure: Beirut Airport resumes operations
0
World News
06:45
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine
World News
06:45
Russia claims it captured village in east Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
0
World News
03:50
Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country
World News
03:50
Russian authorities: Oil depots set on fire after drone attacks in south of the country
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations
2
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Lebanon News
04:01
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
3
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
Lebanon News
02:38
UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Doha negotiations: Israeli Cabinet faces internal strife over Gaza strategy
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:48
Hamas affirms it rejects any statements about foreign forces entering Gaza
6
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
00:26
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:40
Benny Gantz assures Netanyahu of his support for any deal to retrieve Gaza hostages: Report
8
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Sports News
15:55
Experience the Beirut Euro Fest with LBCI: Live football, daily guests, and epic giveaways!
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More