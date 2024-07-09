News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Biden to meet new British PM on Wednesday
World News
2024-07-09 | 00:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden to meet new British PM on Wednesday
US President Joe Biden will hold his first face-to-face talks with Britain's new Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Wednesday, the White House said on Monday.
Biden also will host an event on Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the NATO summit, which is taking place this week in Washington, national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Biden plans to "underscore the importance of continuing to strengthen the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom" in his meeting with Starmer, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
She said the two leaders would have the opportunity to discuss US-UK cooperation across a range of issues from Ukraine to the Israel-Gaza war, and ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, as well as confronting Iranian-backed Houthi threats to commercial shipping.
The leaders also will discuss furthering cooperation in areas such as protecting advanced technologies and developing climate and clean energy solutions.
Reuters
World News
United States
Joe Biden
Britain
Prime Minister
Keir Starmer
White House
Next
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
NYU settles antisemitism lawsuit by Jewish students
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
0
World News
2024-07-05
New UK PM Keir Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'
World News
2024-07-05
New UK PM Keir Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'
0
World News
2024-07-05
UK's Keir Starmer: People of Britain have voted for change
World News
2024-07-05
UK's Keir Starmer: People of Britain have voted for change
0
World News
15:21
US President Biden not being treated for Parkinson's: White House affirms
World News
15:21
US President Biden not being treated for Parkinson's: White House affirms
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:23
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
World News
02:23
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
0
World News
01:07
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
World News
01:07
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
0
World News
01:00
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
World News
01:00
Five Indian army soldiers killed in militant attack in Kashmir region
0
World News
00:50
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
World News
00:50
Storm Beryl claims three lives, leaves 2.7 million in Texas without power
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-20
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely
World News
2024-06-20
Climate change makes deadly heat in US, Mexico, Central America 35 times more likely
0
Middle East News
2024-06-01
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
Middle East News
2024-06-01
US military: Houthis launch missiles and drones from Yemen
0
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
Middle East News
2024-06-19
Syrian state media: Israeli strike on Syria kills army officer
0
World News
2024-05-30
Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains
World News
2024-05-30
Economic agreement between South Korea and UAE strengthens supply chains
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48
Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?
3
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
Lebanon News
12:12
Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security
5
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37
Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
French legislative elections: What are the results?
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More