Kremlin says will follow NATO summit 'with greatest attention'

World News
2024-07-09 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kremlin says will follow NATO summit &#39;with greatest attention&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Kremlin says will follow NATO summit 'with greatest attention'

A Kremlin spokesman on Tuesday said that Russia will closely follow a NATO summit about to open in Washington, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other world leaders.

Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, told journalists that Moscow would follow "with the greatest attention... the rhetoric at the talks and the decisions that will be taken and put on paper."

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Russia

NATO

Summit

Washington

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Dmitry Peskov

Moscow

LBCI Next
UN rights chief Turk says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
Taiwan president says ahead of annual war games: The few can beat the many
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-04

Kremlin: Planned summit in Switzerland on Ukraine will be futile without Russia's participation

LBCI
World News
2024-05-27

Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-06-27

Russia lacks strength for 'big breakthroughs' in Ukraine: NATO chief to AFP

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Kremlin says Ukraine summit produced 'zero' results

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:34

India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'

LBCI
World News
06:17

Zelenskyy: Modi's Moscow visit 'devastating' for peace efforts

LBCI
World News
06:10

Pope's 'grave sorrow' over Kyiv children's hospital strike

LBCI
World News
05:22

Flooding in northern Bangladesh displaces 40,000 people

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:46

UN rights chief Turk says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border

LBCI
World News
2024-06-17

Stoltenberg: NATO considers readiness with more nuclear weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
World News
00:05

Trump expects Biden to stay in presidential race

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More