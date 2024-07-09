News
Kremlin says will follow NATO summit 'with greatest attention'
World News
2024-07-09 | 04:29
Kremlin says will follow NATO summit 'with greatest attention'
A Kremlin spokesman on Tuesday said that Russia will closely follow a NATO summit about to open in Washington, attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other world leaders.
Dmitry Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, told journalists that Moscow would follow "with the greatest attention... the rhetoric at the talks and the decisions that will be taken and put on paper."
AFP
Kremlin
Russia
NATO
Summit
Washington
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Dmitry Peskov
Moscow
