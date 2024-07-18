Von der Leyen EU re-election 'clear sign of our ability to act': Scholz

2024-07-18 | 08:35
Von der Leyen EU re-election 'clear sign of our ability to act': Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday congratulated Ursula von der Leyen for securing another five-year term as European Commission president.

The German conservative's re-election was "a clear sign of our ability to act in the European Union, especially in difficult times," Scholz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

AFP

World News

European Union

German Chancellor

Olaf Scholz

Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission

