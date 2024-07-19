News
Russia's conviction of Gershkovich 'politically motivated': Berlin
World News
2024-07-19 | 10:19
Russia's conviction of Gershkovich 'politically motivated': Berlin
The sentencing of US reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in a Russian penal colony was condemned as "politically motivated" by the German government on Friday.
The conviction of Gershkovich "shows Putin's fear of the power of facts," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement on X, condemning the judgment as "politically motivated and part of Putin's war propaganda."
AFP
World News
Russia
Conviction
Evan Gershkovich
US Reporter
Germany
Next
Biden begins to accept he may have to drop out of race: sources tell New York Times
French lawmakers re-elect Macron-ally Braun-Pivet as parliament speaker
Previous
Related Articles
World News
08:57
World News
2024-07-18
World News
09:49
World News
09:14
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
World News
12:35
World News
04:06
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon News
15:10
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
Lebanon News
15:22
Lebanon News
04:24
Lebanon News
15:10
Lebanon Economy
02:12
Lebanon News
14:58
Middle East News
04:58
World News
06:19
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
