Zelenskyy thanks Biden for 'bold steps' on Ukraine

Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical.



Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 21, 2024

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday thanked President Joe Biden for taking "bold steps" in supporting his country, praising the US president's "tough but strong decision" to end his reelection bid."The current situation in Ukraine and all of Europe is no less challenging, and we sincerely hope that America's continued strong leadership will prevent Russian evil from succeeding or making its aggression pay off," Zelenskyy wrote on the social media platform 'X'.AFP