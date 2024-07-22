French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday praised US counterpart Joe Biden's "courage" and "sense of duty," and called for the "spirit of partnership" between the two countries to continue beyond the next presidential election.



"I appreciate the courage, the spirit of responsibility, and the sense of duty that led you to this decision," wrote Macron in a letter to Biden, extracts of which were made public by the Elysee Palace.



Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the US presidential race following intense pressure to step aside after a dismal debate performance last month.



AFP