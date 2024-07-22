France's Macron hails Biden's 'courage' and 'sense of duty' in letter

World News
2024-07-22 | 13:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron hails Biden&#39;s &#39;courage&#39; and &#39;sense of duty&#39; in letter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's Macron hails Biden's 'courage' and 'sense of duty' in letter

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday praised US counterpart Joe Biden's "courage" and "sense of duty," and called for the "spirit of partnership" between the two countries to continue beyond the next presidential election.

"I appreciate the courage, the spirit of responsibility, and the sense of duty that led you to this decision," wrote Macron in a letter to Biden, extracts of which were made public by the Elysee Palace.

Biden, 81, announced on Sunday that he was dropping out of the US presidential race following intense pressure to step aside after a dismal debate performance last month.

AFP
 

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Joe Biden

Presidential

Election

LBCI Next
Russia says downed 75 Ukrainian drones
Israeli Defense Minister thanks Biden for steadfast support regarding war in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24

France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
02:48

Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Lebanon's PM Mikati condemns Israeli crimes, urges Presidential elections

LBCI
World News
2024-07-15

Polls open in Rwanda presidential and parliamentary elections: AFP journalists

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:12

Netanyahu requests meeting with former President Trump, Politico reports

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
World News
14:03

US calls for release of Russian-American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva

LBCI
World News
13:43

Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:21

Ukraine FM Kuleba to visit China on Tuesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-21

Potential retaliation: Israel's defense questioned after Houthi attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-04

Two army personnel suffocate from phosphorus inhalation: National News Agency reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-05

Jordan announces largest drug bust in years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:26

Israeli army orders Gaza residents to evacuate part of Khan Yunis after renewed rocket fire

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
World News
00:12

Harris vows to win nomination and 'defeat Donald Trump'

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More