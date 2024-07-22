News
Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement
World News
2024-07-22 | 13:43
Former US House speaker Pelosi endorses Kamala Harris: Statement
Former speaker of the US House of Representatives and leading Democratic Party figure Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that she was backing Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden in the November election.
"With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November," Pelosi said in a message on X.
AFP
World News
US
Democratic Party
Nancy Pelosi
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Next
Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race
Russia says downed 75 Ukrainian drones
Previous
