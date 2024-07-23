Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured

World News
2024-07-23 | 00:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Harris closes in on nomination with delegates secured

Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in the critical battleground state of Wisconsin on Tuesday for the first time as a presidential candidate after enough Democratic delegates pledged to endorse her, clearing her path to the nomination.

Harris has become the party's presumed nominee after President Joe Biden withdrew from his reelection campaign on Sunday, following weeks of party acrimony and internal polls showed his support collapsing in a battle against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Less than 36 hours after Biden endorsed Harris, she secured the nomination on Monday night by winning the pledged support of a majority of the party's delegates who will determine the nomination, the campaign said.

"Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee," Harris said in a statement late Monday night. "I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon."

An unofficial survey of delegates by the Associated Press showed Harris with more than 2,500 delegates, well over the 1,976 needed to win a vote in the coming weeks. Delegates could still, technically, change their minds but nobody else received any votes in the AP survey; 54 delegates said they were undecided.

The Wisconsin trip offers another opportunity for the 59-year-old former California prosecutor to reset the Democrats' campaign and make the case that she is best positioned to beat Trump. 

Harris is scheduled to deliver remarks at a political event in Milwaukee at 1:05 p.m. CDT (1805 GMT).

She offered a sense of how she plans to attack Trump on Monday, referring to her past of pursuing "predators" and "fraudsters" as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

"So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," she said of her rival, a convicted felon who was found liable for sexual assault in civil court. Other courts have found fraud was committed in his business, charitable foundation, and private university.

Wisconsin is among a trio of Rust-Belt states that include Michigan and Pennsylvania widely considered as must-wins for any candidate, and where Biden was lagging Trump.

"There are independents and young people who did not like their choices, and Harris has a chance to win them," said Paul Kendrick, executive director of the Democratic group Rust Belt Rising, which does routine polling in the battleground states where voting preferences can swing either way.

Harris has also been raking in campaign contributions. Her campaign said Monday she had raised $81 million since Biden stepped aside on Sunday, nearly equaling the $95 million that the Biden campaign had in the bank at the end of June.

Hollywood donors ended their "Dembargo" on political donations, as fundraisers and celebrities from rapper Cardi B to Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis and TV producer Shonda Rhimes endorsed Harris.

In interviews with a half-dozen leading Democrats in Wisconsin, they said Harris offers the party the opportunity to push the reset button and animate voters who were unenthused about Biden and Trump.

Replacing Biden atop the ticket has also revved up speculation about who might join Harris as a vice presidential candidate.

The short list of people being discussed included Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, according to people familiar with internal policy discussions.

Reuters

World News

United States

Kamala Harris

Election

President

Democrat

Wisconsin

LBCI Next
EU cancels Hungary meeting due to Ukraine war stance
US VP Harris to meet Netanyahu this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

US President Biden Endorses VP Kamala Harris for 2024 Election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-02

Democratic Gathering to Propose Presidential Election Initiative Amid Political Stalemate

LBCI
World News
10:37

Heavyweight Democratic governors back Harris for president

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-22

Netanyahu heading to Washington with US in flux over presidential election race

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:02

Death toll from Ethiopia landslide rises to 146

LBCI
World News
03:27

Bangladesh arrest total passes 2,500: AFP tally

LBCI
World News
02:21

Russian air attack damages critical infrastructure in Sumy region, Ukraine

LBCI
World News
01:21

At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-21

Israeli military confirms targeting Hezbollah ammunition depots in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-07-17

HSBC names Georges Elhedery as next chief executive

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

South Lebanon developments: Is there a post-war agreement between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government?

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Trailblazers of couture: 22 Lebanese designers among the 'Middle East’s Fashion Innovators'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:22

AFP journalists wounded in Lebanon join Olympic torch relay

LBCI
Middle East News
05:55

Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:42

Hostages forum says two captives killed while held by Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
World News
15:05

Netanyahu’s meeting with Biden 'in doubt,' Israeli Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:32

Fuel prices decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:13

Ambrey: Iran's Revolutionary Guards intercepted an UAE-managed tanker

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More