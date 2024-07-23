At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village

World News
2024-07-23 | 01:21
High views

2min
At least 26 killed in attack on central Mali village

Gunmen killed 26 people in an attack on a village in central Mali's insurgent-hit Mopti region on Sunday, a local official said on Monday.

The attack targeted a village in the Circle of Bankass, one of several areas in Mali's north and center where jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are waging a violent insurgency.

Armed assailants opened fire on villagers working their fields on Sunday evening, Bankass Mayor Moulaye Guindo said via telephone.

Soldiers deployed to the area only reached the village after the attack, Guindo said, deploring worsening insecurity in the West African country.

The army did not respond to a request for comment.

The insurgency in the Sahel region south of the Sahara has gained momentum since it took root in Mali on the back of a 2012 Tuareg rebellion.

Despite costly military pushbacks, jihadists have spread into neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger and, more recently, into the north of coastal countries such as Togo, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.

Reuters

World News

Mali

Gunmen

Mopti

Attack

Bankass

Jihadist

