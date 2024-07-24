Trump's campaign files complaint against Harris taking over Biden's campaign funds

2024-07-24 | 02:25
Trump&#39;s campaign files complaint against Harris taking over Biden&#39;s campaign funds
Trump's campaign files complaint against Harris taking over Biden's campaign funds

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, arguing that US Vice President Kamala Harris could not legally take over funds raised by President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

The fight over the accounts, which had roughly $95 million in the bank at the end of June, is part of a multi-pronged effort by Republicans to stymie Harris' bid to lead the Democratic ticket.

The Trump campaign argued that Harris undertook a "brazen money grab," according to the filing by David Warrington, the campaign's general counsel. 

In the filing, which was shared with Reuters, Warrington said Harris was in the process of committing what he described as the "largest campaign finance violation in American history."

Saurav Ghosh, a lawyer at the Campaign Legal Center, a non-partisan watchdog group, has said that because Harris was already part of "Biden for President" as the vice presidential candidate, her claim on the money should be secure.

In any case, election regulators are unlikely to resolve the issue before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The FEC said they were unable to comment on unresolved enforcement matters.

"Republicans may be jealous that Democrats are energized to defeat Donald Trump and his MAGA allies, but baseless legal claims – like the ones they've made for years to try to suppress votes and steal elections – will only distract them while we sign up volunteers, talk to voters, and win this election," said Harris campaign spokesperson Charles Kretchmer Lutvak.

Reuters

