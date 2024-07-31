Australia warns of ‘profound’ risk for further escalation in Middle East

Australia’s defense minister warned of “profound” risks for further escalation in the Middle East Wednesday, after Israel was blamed for an audacious assassination of Hamas’ political leader on Iranian soil.



Richard Marles said the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, while apparent retribution for Hamas’ bloody October 7 attacks on Israel, created a moment of deep peril for a region already roiled by crisis.



“This individual was central to the activities which occurred on October 7, activities which we have consistently condemned,” Marles said.



“That said, we have consistently been advocating for a ceasefire in the Middle East to see an end to the catastrophe which is playing out in the Middle East” he said.



Australia, like many Western nations, has backed Israel’s right to defend itself.



But it has also been cautiously critical of the Jewish state’s prosecution of the war in Gaza, and in particular the deaths of untold Palestinian civilians.



Marles reflected a new sense of peril after Wednesday’s killing of Haniyeh -- which could prompt a military response from Hamas, Iran or its proxies across the Middle East and could complicate fitful negotiations to free hostages still held by Hamas.



“I think all of us look at what’s occurring in the Middle East and want to see an end to the catastrophe that is playing out,” he said.



“We definitely want to ensure that we do not see an escalation in what’s playing out in the Middle East because the consequences of that would be profound.”





AFP