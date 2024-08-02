News
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire
2024-08-02 | 00:45
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire
US President Joe Biden said on Thursday the killing of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was not helpful for a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza.
Biden said he had a direct conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier on Thursday.
He made the comments at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, where a plane carrying detainees released by Russia landed late on Thursday.
Reuters
