Cambodia PM launches project linking Mekong river to Sea via canal

World News
2024-08-05 | 00:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cambodia PM launches project linking Mekong river to Sea via canal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Cambodia PM launches project linking Mekong river to Sea via canal

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet on Monday launched a controversial $1.7 billion canal project that aims to provide a new link from the Mekong River to the sea.

Manet called the 180-kilometer (110-mile) project "historic" and vowed to "finish it at all costs."

AFP

World News

Cambodia

Prime Minister

Canal

Project

River

Sea

LBCI Next
Sudan denies the existence of famine in Zamzam camp in Darfur
Yen strengthens past 145 per dollar for first time since January
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-30

Borrell offers Vietnam security support on South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Quad FMs 'seriously concerned' about situation in the South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

US, Japan slam China's 'destabilizing actions' in South China Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-07-27

Blinken criticizes China's 'escalating actions' at sea ahead of Wang meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:22

Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour

LBCI
World News
04:55

Bangladesh PM has left Dhaka palace for 'safer place'

LBCI
World News
04:34

Bangladesh PM's resignation a 'possibility', says senior aide

LBCI
World News
03:01

North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

North Korea: Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage

LBCI
World News
01:20

Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300

LBCI
World News
03:01

North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More