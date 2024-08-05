News
Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300
World News
2024-08-05 | 01:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300
The overall death toll from clashes in Bangladesh has risen to at least 300 people, after 94 died Sunday on the deadliest day in weeks of anti-government demonstrations, according to an AFP tally.
The tally is based on reports from police, officials, and doctors at hospitals. Protests are set to resume on Monday, with heavy deployments of soldiers and police in the capital Dhaka patrolling key roads and barricading routes to the office of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
AFP
World News
Bangladesh
Protests
Government
Death Toll
Police
