France's Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation

World News
2024-08-07 | 12:06
High views
France&#39;s Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation
France's Macron urges Iranian counterpart to avoid Mideast escalation

France's President Emmanuel Macron, in a phone call Wednesday, urged his Iranian counterpart "to do everything to avoid a new military escalation" in the Middle East, the French Presidency said.

"A new military escalation would be in no one's interest, including Iran, and would lastingly harm regional stability," the Elysee reported him as telling Masoud Pezeshkian.

AFP
 
 

