Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium

Catalonia's fugitive pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont has left for Belgium, a day after appearing briefly in Spain to address supporters, the head of his JxCAT party told Catalan radio on Friday.



"He is going back to Waterloo," said JxCAT secretary-general Jordi Turull, adding he did not know if Puigdemont had already arrived in the Belgian city where he spent most of his seven years in self-imposed exile.



AFP