Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium
World News
2024-08-09 | 05:11
Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont returning to Belgium
Catalonia's fugitive pro-independence leader Carles Puigdemont has left for Belgium, a day after appearing briefly in Spain to address supporters, the head of his JxCAT party told Catalan radio on Friday.
"He is going back to Waterloo," said JxCAT secretary-general Jordi Turull, adding he did not know if Puigdemont had already arrived in the Belgian city where he spent most of his seven years in self-imposed exile.
AFP
World News
Catalonia
Spain
Leader
Carles Puigdemont
Belgium
Next
US rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight
Harris, Biden to campaign together next week: White House
Previous
