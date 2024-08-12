Red Cross hopes Sudan talks will pave way for aid surge

2024-08-12 | 08:28



Red Cross chief Mirjana Spoljaric said Monday she hopes this week’s scheduled talks on Sudan will result in solid humanitarian steps and remove obstacles blocking a ceasefire.

The United States last month invited Sudan’s warring sides to hold ceasefire talks in Switzerland, more than a year after fighting broke out between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Spoljaric, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, described the situation in Sudan as a “humanitarian disaster.”

“We are not part of these talks, but I do hope that they will find agreements that will allow us to increase humanitarian assistance, that will allow us to have more access to affected populations, especially in the north of Darfur the situation is extremely concerning,” she told a press conference at the ICRC headquarters in Geneva.

She called for “very concrete humanitarian steps that will help build the trust, and will help remove some of the immediate obstacles for a ceasefire agreement.”


