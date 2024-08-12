Earthquake measuring 5.04 magnitude strikes Southern California

2024-08-12
Earthquake measuring 5.04 magnitude strikes Southern California
Earthquake measuring 5.04 magnitude strikes Southern California

An earthquake measuring 5.04 magnitude struck Southern California on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

Reuters
 

