UN rights chief concerned by 'climate of fear' in Venezuela

World News
2024-08-13 | 05:08
UN rights chief concerned by 'climate of fear' in Venezuela
UN rights chief concerned by 'climate of fear' in Venezuela

UN human rights chief Volker Turk voiced deep concern Tuesday over the "climate of fear" in Venezuela, fuelled by surging arbitrary detentions following the country's disputed presidential election results.

"It is especially troubling that so many people are being detained, accused, or charged either with incitement to hatred or under counterterrorism legislation. Criminal law must never be used to limit unduly the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association," Turk said in a statement.

