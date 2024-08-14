Russia destroys 37 drones over Voronezh, officials say

Russia's air defense units destroyed 37 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Voronezh region, several hundred kilometers south of Moscow, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.



The ministry, in a post on its Telegram messaging app, did not say how many drones in total Ukraine launched.



Alexander Gusev, governor of Voronezh, said on Telegram that there were no casualties but that several residential houses were damaged.



Moscow and Kyiv rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by attacks on them unless there are injuries or damage to residential buildings.



A soccer match scheduled to take place on Aug. 18 in Voronezh between FC Fakel, a Voronezh-based team, and Moscow's Spartak will now be played in Moscow, the Russian Premier League said on Telegram.



Reuters