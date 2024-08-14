Russia destroys 37 drones over Voronezh, officials say

World News
2024-08-14 | 02:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia destroys 37 drones over Voronezh, officials say
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia destroys 37 drones over Voronezh, officials say

Russia's air defense units destroyed 37 drones that Ukraine launched overnight targeting the Voronezh region, several hundred kilometers south of Moscow, the Russian defense ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry, in a post on its Telegram messaging app, did not say how many drones in total Ukraine launched.

Alexander Gusev, governor of Voronezh, said on Telegram that there were no casualties but that several residential houses were damaged.

Moscow and Kyiv rarely disclose the full extent of damage inflicted by attacks on them unless there are injuries or damage to residential buildings.

A soccer match scheduled to take place on Aug. 18 in Voronezh between FC Fakel, a Voronezh-based team, and Moscow's Spartak will now be played in Moscow, the Russian Premier League said on Telegram.

Reuters

World News

Russia

Defense

Drones

Ukraine

Voronezh

Moscow

Kursk

LBCI Next
Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian diver in Nord Stream investigation
Afghanistan's Taliban govt has 'responsibility to maintain Islamic rule': PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-11

Russia says 14 drones and four missiles launched by Ukraine shot down over Kursk region

LBCI
World News
2024-07-29

Ukraine keeps pounding Kursk region with drones: Russian officials

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Ukraine's Strategic Push into Kursk: A Bold Move in the Ongoing Conflict with Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Kursk governor says Ukraine controls 28 Russian settlements

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:49

Thai court removes PM from office in ethics case

LBCI
World News
03:51

Germany issues arrest warrant for Ukrainian diver in Nord Stream investigation

LBCI
World News
01:42

Afghanistan's Taliban govt has 'responsibility to maintain Islamic rule': PM

LBCI
World News
00:51

UK police say more than 1,000 arrested following riots

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-13

Israel warns allies of potential strikes on Iran in response to any attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanon's PM stresses need for peace in Middle East during call with Britain's Foreign Secretary

LBCI
World News
04:49

Thai court removes PM from office in ethics case

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:50

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

MEA: Flights from Aug. 14 to 18, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre, Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:47

Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More