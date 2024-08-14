Russia's critics hit with global hacking campaign, rights group says

2024-08-14 | 08:58
Russia&#39;s critics hit with global hacking campaign, rights group says
Russia's critics hit with global hacking campaign, rights group says

Hackers linked to Russian intelligence are targeting the Kremlin's critics around the globe with phishing emails, according to new research published on Wednesday by digital rights groups Citizen Lab and Access Now.

The phishing campaign is part of a sweeping internet espionage operation, the researchers say, and comes as US officials are closely monitoring computer networks to thwart any cyberattacks against the 2024 presidential election.

The email hacks began around 2022 and have targeted prominent Russian opposition figures-in-exile, former US think tank and policy officials and academics, US and EU nonprofit staff, as well as media organizations, the report said.

Some of those targeted were still in Russia, "placing them at considerable risk," the researchers said, adding that the victims may have been selected to try to gain access to their extensive networks of contacts.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. Russia has consistently denied allegations of hacking during past incidents linked to Cold River.

Reuters
 

World News

Hackers

Russia

Kremlin

US

