Russia's critics hit with global hacking campaign, rights group says
World News
2024-08-14 | 08:58
Russia's critics hit with global hacking campaign, rights group says
Hackers linked to Russian intelligence are targeting the Kremlin's critics around the globe with phishing emails, according to new research published on Wednesday by digital rights groups Citizen Lab and Access Now.
The phishing campaign is part of a sweeping internet espionage operation, the researchers say, and comes as US officials are closely monitoring computer networks to thwart any cyberattacks against the 2024 presidential election.
The email hacks began around 2022 and have targeted prominent Russian opposition figures-in-exile, former US think tank and policy officials and academics, US and EU nonprofit staff, as well as media organizations, the report said.
Some of those targeted were still in Russia, "placing them at considerable risk," the researchers said, adding that the victims may have been selected to try to gain access to their extensive networks of contacts.
The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. Russia has consistently denied allegations of hacking during past incidents linked to Cold River.
Reuters
World News
Hackers
Russia
Kremlin
US
World News
2024-07-25
Kremlin: Russia is open to talks with Ukraine while Zelenskiy is in power but needs more details
World News
2024-07-23
Kremlin says Russia backs better relations between Erdogan-Assad
World News
2024-07-22
Kremlin says noted Kamala Harris's 'unfriendly rhetoric' towards Russia
World News
2024-07-19
US imposes sanctions on Russian hackers
Recommended For You
World News
10:45
Death toll from Uganda garbage landslide rises to 26, 39 missing
World News
10:28
Germany condemns Israeli ministers' visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque
World News
10:05
Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Kursk region, Minister says
World News
09:56
Ukraine to open humanitarian corridors for Kursk region civilians
World News
10:05
Ukraine creating 'buffer zone' in Kursk region, Minister says
World News
10:45
Death toll from Uganda garbage landslide rises to 26, 39 missing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:46
Gaza truce talks to be held in Doha on Thursday
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-07
Breaking the Sound Barrier vs. Mock Raids: Understanding the Tactics Behind Recent Alarms
Videos
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Most read
News Bulletin Reports
14:50
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
Lebanon News
01:06
Israeli airstrike on Kfarkela: Bunker-buster bombs used for first time since war began
Lebanon News
04:40
Air France and Transavia say they expect to resume flights to Beirut Thursday
Lebanon News
02:47
Christo Al-Fatta confesses brother died 10 days ago as five bodies found in Kfarshima
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel, Hezbollah on edge: US pushes for regional stability before Hamas negotiations
Lebanon News
06:00
Israeli drone strikes motorcycle at Abbassieh intersection in Tyre, south Lebanon
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
Blinken postpones Middle East trip amid ‘uncertainty:’ Axios
Lebanon News
07:30
Kfarshima house burial case: Christou Al-Fatta confesses to interring siblings and father over decades
Download now the LBCI mobile app
Learn More