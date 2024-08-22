Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

2024-08-22 | 08:12
Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant
Putin says Ukraine tried to attack Kursk nuclear plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused Ukraine of trying to attack the Kursk nuclear power station without presenting any evidence.

"The enemy tried to strike the nuclear power plant at night, the International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed," Putin said in a televised government meeting.

