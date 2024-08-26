Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM

2024-08-26 | 03:53


Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM
Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM

Russian drones and missiles on Monday targeted 15 regions across Ukraine in an overnight barrage aimed mainly at energy infrastructure, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

"Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is damage in several regions," Shmygal said in a post on social media that also called for support from Ukraine's allies to help thwart aerial attacks.

AFP

