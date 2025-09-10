EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was seeking to test the West's resolve with the drone incursion into Polish airspace.



"What he wants to do is to test us -- really how far he can go. And every time he's bolder, because he's able to be bolder because our response hasn't been strong enough," Kallas told journalists.



"I think it's a message that they are trying to send to really test our unity," she added.



AFP