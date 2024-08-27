French authorities on Monday extended the detention of Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder and chief of Telegram, after his arrest Saturday over alleged offenses related to the controversial messaging app, a source close to the case told AFP.



The 39-year-old billionaire is being questioned on alleged offenses, including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and promotion of terrorism, and failing to take action to curb the criminal use of the platform.



AFP