Pavel Durov, the founder and chief of Telegram, who was arrested in France accused of failing to curb illegal content on the app, is also being investigated on suspicion of "serious acts of violence" against one of his children, a source close to the case said Wednesday.



The probe, launched recently by the French child welfare office, concerns Durov's son born in 2017 who is now living in Switzerland after leaving France. Russian-born Durov, 39, arrested at Le Bourget airport outside Paris late Saturday, was to appear in court Wednesday facing possible charges over 12 offenses relating to his management of Telegram.



AFP