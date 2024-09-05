Munich shooting was 'possible attack on Israeli institution': State Minister

German authorities are treating a shooting near Munich's Israeli consulate on Thursday as a "possible attack on an Israeli institution," said State Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann.



The gunman, who was shot dead by police after he had opened fire with a vintage rifle, was an 18-year-old Austrian man, added Munich police chief Thomas Hampel, speaking at a joint press conference.



AFP



