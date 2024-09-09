Jake Sullivan had a constructive call with the Saudi Crown Prince: Reuters

2024-09-09 | 15:12
Jake Sullivan had a constructive call with the Saudi Crown Prince: Reuters
0min
Jake Sullivan had a constructive call with the Saudi Crown Prince: Reuters

A US official said that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday.

The official, who requested anonymity, added that the call was constructive and covered several issues in the Middle East.

Reuters
 

