Jake Sullivan had a constructive call with the Saudi Crown Prince: Reuters
World News
2024-09-09 | 15:12
Jake Sullivan had a constructive call with the Saudi Crown Prince: Reuters
A US official said that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Monday.
The official, who requested anonymity, added that the call was constructive and covered several issues in the Middle East.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
US
White House
Jake Sullivan
Mohammed Bin Salman
Saudi Arabia
China says Premier Li Qiang to visit Saudi and UAE this week
Pope Francis arrives in East Timor, third leg of Asia-Pacific
