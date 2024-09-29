News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing
World News
2024-09-29 | 02:40
China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing
China said Sunday it was "deeply concerned" and "closely following" soaring tensions in the Middle East after Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in strikes on Lebanon.
"China is closely following this incident and is deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement, urging "all parties, particularly Israel, to take immediate steps to cool down the situation."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Zelenskyy says Trump assured him of support for Ukraine in war with Russia
Previous
