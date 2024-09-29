China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing

2024-09-29 | 02:40
China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing
China 'deeply concerned' about Middle East tensions after Nasrallah killing

China said Sunday it was "deeply concerned" and "closely following" soaring tensions in the Middle East after Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in strikes on Lebanon.

"China is closely following this incident and is deeply concerned about the escalation of tensions in the region," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement, urging "all parties, particularly Israel, to take immediate steps to cool down the situation."

