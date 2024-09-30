News
Russia launches waves of drone attacks on Kyiv
World News
2024-09-30 | 01:46
2
min
Russia launches waves of drone attacks on Kyiv
Russia launched several waves of drones targeting Kyiv early Monday, with air defense units successfully defending the city, Ukraine's military said.
Reuters witnesses reported hearing numerous blasts in the Ukrainian capital, which sounded like air defense systems in operation, and saw objects being hit in the air.
All the drones launched by Russia at Kyiv were either destroyed by defense systems or neutralized by electronic warfare, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Estimates of the full scale of the attack will come later Monday, but according to preliminary information, there were no casualties and no damage reported, he added.
Kyiv, its surrounding region, and all of eastern Ukraine were under air raid alerts for more than five hours early Monday, according to data from Ukraine's air force.
Russia has launched multiple air attacks on Kyiv and Ukraine throughout September, targeting Ukraine's energy, military, and transport infrastructure in attacks that have killed dozens of civilians.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Drone
Attack
War
Defense
