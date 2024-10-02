Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

2024-10-02
Danish police investigate explosions near Israel&#39;s embassy in Copenhagen
Danish police investigate explosions near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen

Danish police said Wednesday they were investigating two blasts near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen.

"No one has been injured, and we are conducting initial investigations at the scene," Copenhagen police said on X.

"A possible connection to the Israeli embassy, located in the area, is being investigated," they said.

Reuters

