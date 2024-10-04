Biden says 'we can avoid' all-out Mideast war

World News
2024-10-03 | 22:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Biden says &#39;we can avoid&#39; all-out Mideast war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Biden says 'we can avoid' all-out Mideast war

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that "we can avoid" all-out war in the Middle East, as Israel bombarded Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon and weighed retaliation for an Iranian missile attack.

"I don't believe there is going to be an all-out war. I think we can avoid it," he told reporters at the White House when asked how confident he was that full-blown war in the region could be averted.

He added: "But there is a lot to do yet, a lot to do yet."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Joe Biden

Israel

Hezbollah

War

LBCI Next
UNSC backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country
Biden says 'nothing going to happen' Thursday on Israeli strikes against Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:15

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Walla news: Israeli army prepared to thwart Iranian arms supplies to Hezbollah

LBCI
World News
2024-09-26

US defense secretary: There is a risk of all-out war between Hezbollah, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
22:25

UNSC backs Guterres after Israel bars him from country

LBCI
World News
10:21

Biden says 'nothing going to happen' Thursday on Israeli strikes against Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Belgian journalists injured while reporting on Israeli raids on Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Blinken: Biden administration seeks diplomatic solutions for Israel and Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Yedioth Ahronoth: Israeli Commando Unit foils attempted kidnapping of soldier's body

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Hundreds flee from Lebanon to Syria amid Israeli airstrikes: Syrian security source

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Avichay Adraee accuses Hezbollah of smuggling weapons from Syria through Masnaa border crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:15

Source close to Hezbollah says Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:59

British ship Cordelia Moon targeted in Red Sea attack, Yemeni media reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Russia delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Late-night Israeli airstrikes in Beirut lead to thick smoke and targeted strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-01

Yedioth Ahronoth: Over 102 rockets launched from Iran, sirens sound across Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-01

Iranian plane arrives in Latakia with humanitarian aid for Lebanese citizens fleeing to Syria (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli airstrike on Maaysrah in Kesrouane (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

Israel pounds Beirut's southern suburbs with a series of airstrikes; Kayfoun in Aley district targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese soldier killed, several injured in Israeli attack on Red Cross and army convoy near Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:02

Israel's Adraee issues urgent warning to evacuate Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:19

Multiple Israeli strikes target southern suburbs of Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's suburbs described as 'larger in scale' than the one that assassinated Hezbollah's Nasrallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:33

Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More