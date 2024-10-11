Spanish PM urges international community to stop arming Israel

2024-10-11 | 06:25
Spanish PM urges international community to stop arming Israel
Spanish PM urges international community to stop arming Israel

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Friday called on the international community to stop selling weapons to Israel after a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican.
 
"I do believe that it is urgent that, in light of everything that is happening in the Middle East, the international community stops exporting weapons to the government of Israel," he told reporters.
 
AFP
 

