Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say

2024-10-14 | 13:36
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say
Israeli attacks on UNIFIL must stop, Italy, Britain, France and Germany say

Israeli attacks on the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, are contrary to international humanitarian law and must stop at once, Italy, Britain, France and Germany said.

Reuters
 

