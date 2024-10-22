Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect

World News
2024-10-22 | 00:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a &#39;deterrence&#39; effect
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect

Taiwan's defense ministry said on Tuesday that live fire Chinese drills in a province facing the island are part of routine annual drills but also possibly part of China's "deterrence effect" in the waters of the Taiwan Strait.

In a notice late Monday, China's Maritime Safety Administration said an area around Niushan island in Fujian province would be closed off for four hours from 9 a.m. (0100GMT) on Tuesday for live fire drills. Niushan also sits just south of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands.

Taiwan's defense ministry said those exercises were part of routine Chinese training and were being watched closely.

However, the ministry said it could not rule out that it was part of China's "expanding its deterrent effect in conjunction with the dynamics in the Taiwan Strait." It did not elaborate.

Reuters

World News

Taiwan

China

Drills

Deterrence

Island

LBCI Next
Meeting between Putin and Guterres on Thursday in Russia to discuss Ukraine issue
China's Xi departs for BRICS summit in Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-10-14

China deploys fighter jets, warships in Taiwan military drills

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

Taiwan says 'convoys' of China coast guard ships detected around island

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

China military drills 'unwarranted and risks escalation': US

LBCI
World News
2024-10-10

China says Taiwan leader's 'provocations' will 'bring disaster'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:23

Meeting between Putin and Guterres on Thursday in Russia to discuss Ukraine issue

LBCI
World News
23:54

China's Xi departs for BRICS summit in Russia

LBCI
World News
16:08

Iran tells UN: Biden signaled US approval, support for attack on Iran

LBCI
World News
13:43

US State Department warns against routine strikes in Beirut ahead of Blinken’s Mideast trip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:58

Lebanon says Israeli strikes near Beirut hospital killed four, including a child

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

French rail authority says sabotage damage 'fully' repaired

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-17

Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-15

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:45

Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:42

Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Planes switch runways after Israeli strike near Beirut airport: Lebanese security official tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:33

Israeli army claims Hezbollah built 'massive bunker' under Beirut hospital to hoard 'millions of dollars in cash and gold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:56

Sahel General Hospital director refutes Hezbollah bunker allegations, invites Lebanese army to inspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Israeli warplanes conduct airstrike near Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut: Lebanon's state media reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More