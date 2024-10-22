News
Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect
World News
2024-10-22 | 00:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Taiwan says live fire China drills may be part of a 'deterrence' effect
Taiwan's defense ministry said on Tuesday that live fire Chinese drills in a province facing the island are part of routine annual drills but also possibly part of China's "deterrence effect" in the waters of the Taiwan Strait.
In a notice late Monday, China's Maritime Safety Administration said an area around Niushan island in Fujian province would be closed off for four hours from 9 a.m. (0100GMT) on Tuesday for live fire drills. Niushan also sits just south of the Taiwan-controlled Matsu islands.
Taiwan's defense ministry said those exercises were part of routine Chinese training and were being watched closely.
However, the ministry said it could not rule out that it was part of China's "expanding its deterrent effect in conjunction with the dynamics in the Taiwan Strait." It did not elaborate.
Reuters
