Saudi ambassador says Kingdom ready to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian news agency reports

World News
2024-10-29 | 05:23
Saudi ambassador says Kingdom ready to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian news agency reports
Saudi ambassador says Kingdom ready to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine, Russian news agency reports

The Russian news agency TASS reported on Tuesday that the Saudi ambassador to Moscow stated that the Kingdom is ready to mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Reuters

